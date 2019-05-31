PC Jeweller slips nearly 9% on posting losses in Q4

Share price of PC Jeweller shed nearly 9 percent intraday Friday after company posted net loss in the quarter ended March 2019.

The company has posted standalone net loss of Rs 376.8 crore against profit of Rs 118.28 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its total income was up Rs 2,203.91 crore against from Rs 2,114.64 crore.

During the full 2018-19 fiscal, P C Jeweller has posted a standalone net loss of Rs 2.81 crore as against a net profit of Rs 567.4 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 8,461.17 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 9,588.54 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal. Out of the total operational revenue, 17 percent came from exports.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the last fiscal year as against a profit of Rs 535.64 crore in the previous year. Total income fell to Rs 8,764.28 crore during the last fiscal year from Rs 9,707.13 crore in the 2017-18 financial year.

At 12:42 hrs PC Jeweller was quoting at Rs 77.10, down Rs 3.45, or 4.28 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI