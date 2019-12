PC Jeweller share price slips 8% on CARE downgrade

PC Jeweller share price touched its 52-week low of Rs 21.05, down 8.5 percent in early trade after CARE Ratings downgraded the medium-term instrument of the company.

The rating agency downgraded the ratings of the fixed deposit programme of the company to CARE D (FD).

The revision in the rating assigned to the medium-term instrument of company factors in stressed liquidity position and deterioration in the financial flexibility of the company which has led to instances of devolvement of Letter of Credits (LC) and overutilisation in its working capital limits for more than 30 days.

The rating further factors in a continuous decline in market capitalisation, declining cash and bank balance and moderation in the financial performance of the company in FY19 and H1 FY20 as reflected by its declining revenue, stressed profitability, elongated operating cycle and deterioration in the debt coverage indicators.

The CARE Rating is specifically for the company's fixed deposit programme which stands suspended from June, 2019 onwards and no fresh deposits has been accepted by the company thereafter. Further, to confirm that till date the company has never defaulted in any of its deposits repayment obligations, company clarified.

On December 9, CRISIL has downgraded its long-term and short-term ratings to the bank loan facilities of the company to CRISIL D.

At 0933 hrs, PC Jeweller was quoting at Rs 21.40, down Rs 1.35, or 5.93 percent on the BSE. Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.