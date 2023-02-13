PB Fintech shares on fire with strong Q3 performance, analysts hike target price

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Paisabazaar and Policybazaar, opened up 3 percent higher on the NSE at Rs 533.05 apiece on Monday.

The company had reported a 66 percent on-year jump in its operational revenue at Rs 610 crore on Friday. Its net loss narrowed to Rs 87 crore, compared to Rs 298 crore reported a year back.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock while increasing its target price to Rs 600 per share from Rs 550 earlier.

“The crux of the business remains an exponential increase in contribution driven by (1) renewals, (2) new business growth and (3) efficiencies in new business growth (offline is a big imperative here),” the brokerage said. The performance has been good on all counts with encouraging premium growth, strong disbursements reported by Paisabazaar, lowering of losses in new initiatives business as well as stable fixed costs, it added.

“We estimate total insurance premium income to grow from Rs 80 billion in 9MFY23 to Rs 321 billion in FY27. We expect PAB disbursals to grow at 21 percent CAGR during FY23-27 to Rs 243 billion. We expect overall contribution to increase by Rs 5.7 billion in FY23 to Rs 18.9 billion in FY27 and contribution margin to increase from 26.5 percent to 37.5 percent during the same period. EBITDA (pre-ESOP) is expected to improve from a negative Rs 1.4 billion in 9MFY23 to a positive Rs 9 billion in FY27,” ICICI Securities said. Analysts at UBS also increased their target price for PB Fintech to Rs 600 per share with a 'neutral' call. They have raised their FY23/24 revenue forecasts by 4.2/4.7 percent, while also raising net income projections by 10.8/7.9 percent on faster Adjusted EBITDA break-even in core business. Related stories IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

How flexi cap became the largest category in equities in 2022

The middle east never joined this emerging-market stocks rally The company's shares have gained 33 percent since 1st Februray. Shares of PB Fintech were trading at Rs 514.20 apiece on the NSE, down 2 percent at 10.20am on Monday.

Suchitra Mandal