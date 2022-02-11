PB Fintech share prices fall over 10% after the report of founder stake sale

PB Fintech ,the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, share prices fell over 10 percent after the report of founder stake sale. Shares PB Fintech Ltd fell after a huge block deal which saw around 64.7 lakh shares changing hands in bunched trade, CNBC TV reported. Details of buyers and sellers were not available.

The block deal was around 1.4 percent stake worth Rs 534 crore changed hands at average Rs 822 a share, CNBC-TV18 added.

PB Fintech shares in intraday fell as much as 10.48% to hit a low of Rs 776.40 on BSE. At 1.32pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 796.65 on BSE, down 8% from its previous close.