Paytm’s performance uptick catches analysts’ fancy; Citi sees 80% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

At CMP, Paytm's valuations are attractive and are pricing in most of the downside risks, Citi said.

Digital payments firm One 97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, has reported robust growth in its credit business for the month of February, prompting many analysts to revise their price targets for the stock.

According to its monthly performance update, the company clocked disbursements of Rs 4,158 crore ($503 million) in February 2023, a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 254 percent, with the number of loan disbursals soaring 86 percent to 40 lakh.

The company’s consumer base continued to expand, with average monthly transacting users (MTU) of 8.9 crore for the quarter-to-date, increasing 28 percent over February 2022.

Paytm’s Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter-to-date (January and February 2023) stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore ($28.3 billion), up 41 percent YoY.