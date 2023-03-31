 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm ticks up 3% on bulk deal worth Rs 56.78 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

One97 Communications is the parent entity of leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm.

The stock price of One97 Communications had risen 21 percent in the last one year, while in the last three months also, the stock has given returns of close to 21 percent.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) rose nearly 3 percent as 8.75 lakh shares or 0.13 percent equity worth Rs 56.78 crore changed hands in a block deal on March 31.

One97 Communications is the parent entity of leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm. The shares changed hands at an average of Rs 648.45 apiece.

At 2.25 pm, OCL’s stock was at Rs 645.60 per piece, up 2.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The stock had touched an intraday high of Rs 655.90 apiece earlier in the day.

