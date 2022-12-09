 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Paytm spikes 5% as traders lap up shares on buyback announcement

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

The company is yet to decide the price and size of the cashback. Buyback price is usually at a premium to prevailing prices, giving a lucrative exit route to exiting shareholders.

Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged over 5 percent in the morning trade on December 9 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on December 13.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company,” it said in an exchange filing.

“The management believes that given the company’s prevailing liquidity and financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders,” Paytm added.

As of 9.30 am, the stock zoomed 5 percent to Rs 532.80. The company has brought its first buyback barely after a year of listing. It has failed to report a profit until now.

Follow our live blog for more markets updates

Paytm has a net cash pile (including cash equivalent and investable balance) of Rs 9,182 crore as of September 2022 including around Rs 5,600 crore left from IPO proceeds of Rs 8300 crore.