    Paytm share price rises 3% after clarification to BSE query

    As on date, there is no information/ announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip of the Company and which is yet not disclosed to the Stock Exchanges, company said in its clarification.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    One 97 Communications

     
     
    Share price of One 97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, rose over 3 percent in the early trade on March 23 after the company clarifies on the BSE query.

    The BSE on March 22 sought a clarification from One 97 Communications, over the sharp fall in its share prices.

    "Exchange has sought clarification from One 97 Communications on March 22, 2022 with reference to significant movement in price in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded," the BSE said.

    On March 23, One 97 Communications clarified that the company has been complying with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and have, from time to time, made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges within stipulated timeline.

    "As on date, there is no information/ announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip of the Company and which is yet not disclosed to the Stock Exchanges."

    "The company would also like to point out the business fundamentals remain robust as demonstrated in our last earning release dated February 4, 2022," it noted.

    "We would like to reiterate that the company is committed to comply with the Listing Regulations and any information/ announcement likely to have bearing on the price/ volume of the shares of the company would be disclosed, from time to time, to the Stock Exchanges within stipulated timeline," the statement said.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At an issue price of Rs 2,150, it had asked for a market capitalisation of Rs 1,39,432.7 crore, which has plunged to Rs 35,273.23 crore. The stock has witnessed a market cap erosion of Rs 1.04 lakh crore in four months.

    Macquarie Capital Securities had, last week, slashed the target price of One97 Communications to Rs 450, down by 36 percent as compared to Rs 700 it had predicted in February.

    The brokerage firm sharply marked down its valuation estimate for Paytm in line with the derating since in global financial technology companies.

    The shares lost a major portion of their value after Paytm Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Paytm, came under the scanner of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    The banking sector regulator, on March 11, sent a letter to the lender barring it from onboarding new customers.

    At 9:21am, One 97 Communications (Paytm) was quoting at Rs 555.25, up Rs 11.35, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.
