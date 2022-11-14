 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm lock-in expiry: Gains for Antfin, Alibaba and Elevation Capital, loss for Buffett

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Alibaba, Antfin and SAIF Partners are likely to be first in line to sell their holdings in the fintech giant, as per market observers

After Nykaa and PB Fintech, it's time for early investors of Paytm, some sitting on up to 6X gains, to take a call on their investments in the marquee fintech firm.

About 86 percent of Paytm parent One97 Communication’s shareholding, or about 556 million shares, will be released from pre-initial public offering (IPO) lock-in this week.

While most reports have pegged the expiry date as November 18 (one year since listing), some IPO watchers say it could be as early as November 14 (one year since the finalisation of BOA, or basis of allotment).

After the date, Antfin Holdings, Alibaba.com, Berkshire Hathaway, Elevation Capital and SAIF Funds will be eligible to sell their holdings. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will also be able to offload his 8.9 percent stake, which amounts to 57 million shares.

Additionally, Axis Trustee Services holds 30.97 million shares, or a 4.8 percent stake, on behalf of Sharma, which will also be released from lock-in.

Huge gains