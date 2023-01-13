 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm down 75% from IPO price. Is this a good entry point for new investors?

N Mahalakshmi
Jan 13, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Paytm has come to a level where it is looking interesting, but investing in the company still comes with a lot of ifs and buts.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm

Shares of Paytm (One97 Communications) tanked over 6 percent on January 12 on a part-stake sale by Alibaba Group. As of September 2022, Alibaba.com held 6.26 percent of the payments company and in a block deal it sold a 3 percent stake.

The Paytm stock is down 75% from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) price. Does this make a good entry point for new investors?

Well, one way is to say that there is still no clarity on how this business model will evolve because the company does not have any significant competitive advantage with respect to cross-selling opportunities that hold the key to ramping up the business in a big way in the long haul.

The problem here, as I argued in one of my previous podcasts, is that the information aggregator platform that is now being built with information sharing from all the big banking and financial players will be a public good soon. And so, the data in itself may not be as big a proprietary edge as it was thought of, as far as credit is concerned.

But when you evaluate the stock, the other way to look at the stock is to be in the moment, not think too long term, take one step at a time and see where the business heads with limited visibility into the future.

Just think about the odds of Paytm going down versus going up relative to the rest of the market over the next few quarters. Suddenly, the picture may start to look a little better.