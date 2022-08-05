Paytm down 2% as users face problems with its apps

live bse live

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) dropped 2 percent after users complained of glitches in its app on August 5. Some traders said they were unable to trade while others said they could not transact with the app.

The company later said it fixed the issue.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued users this morning due to unprecedented external network issues. Thanks to our engineering teams' swift actions, we were able to get systems up again in a short time,” the Paytm Money said in a tweet.

“We understand that few of our Trading & F&O users would have faced real issues with their trades & positions,” it added.

However even after this tweet, many users said they were unable to login to their accounts.

Paytm also advised traders to provide detailed trades/positions to compliance team to evaluate concerns personally and talk about possible resolutions.

"Write to us with your actual positions/trades and we promise to evaluate. The more detailed your emails, the easier and faster will be our resolution," it said.

The stock was trading down 2.04 percent at Rs 793.05 a piece on the BSE.