    Paytm down 2% as users face problems with its apps

    The company later said it fixed the issue.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) dropped 2 percent after users complained of glitches in its app on August 5. Some traders said they were unable to trade while others said they could not transact with the app.

    The company later said it fixed the issue.

    “We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued users this morning due to unprecedented external network issues. Thanks to our engineering teams' swift actions, we were able to get systems up again in a short time,” the Paytm Money said in a tweet.

    “We understand that few of our Trading & F&O users would have faced real issues with their trades & positions,” it added.

    However even after this tweet, many users said they were unable to login to their accounts.

    Paytm also advised traders to provide detailed trades/positions to compliance team to evaluate  concerns personally and talk about possible resolutions.

    "Write to us with your actual positions/trades and we promise to evaluate. The more detailed your emails, the easier and faster will be our resolution," it said.

    The stock was trading down 2.04 percent at Rs 793.05 a piece on the BSE.
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 03:04 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.