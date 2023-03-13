 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Paytm loan disbursals surge 254% in Feb with sustained rise in consumer base

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

As per its monthly performance update, the company's consumer base continues to expand, with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 89 million for quarter-to-date, up 28% year-over-year

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm

Paytm continued to scale its credit business with disbursements of Rs 4,158 crore ($503 million) in February 2023, an on-year growth of 254 percent, with number of loan disbursals rising 86 percent from the last year to 40 lakh.

According to its monthly performance update, the company's consumer base continued to expand, with average monthly transacting users (MTU) of 8.9 crore for the quarter-to-date, increasing 28 percent over February 2022.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Paytm's Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter-to-date (January and February 2023) stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore ($28.3 billion), at an on-year growth of 41 percent.