Paytm crashes to record low as Macquarie sees threats from Jio Finance

Shubham Raj
Nov 22, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Apart from Macquarie's commentary, heavy supply of shares from institutional investors are also a drag

Shares of One 97 Communications, which runs digital wallet Paytm, slumped to an all-time low on Tuesday after analysts termed the upstart Jio Financial Services (JFS) to be a potential threat for the payments services provider.

Paytm shares crashed over 10 percent on the BSE to a low of Rs 476.65. The stock has been on a downward journey for a while, which was accelerated by the dumping of shares by Softbank last week. In the last one week, the stock went down 23 percent.

Reliance Industries (RIL) recently made an announcement to demerge its financial services business and rename it Jio Financial Services (JFS). The company could be the fifth-largest financial services company in India in terms of net worth behind HDFC twins, SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, said an analyst with Macquarie.

“While it is too early to understand the exact customer segments and target markets that Jio Financial plans to cater to, it seems clear that it will be focused on consumer and merchant lending, which is the mainstay of NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and fintechs like Paytm,” said Suresh Ganapathy, analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities (India).

