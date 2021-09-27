Patel Engineering shares spike 10% on winning Rs 1,251-crore order

Representational Image.

Patel Engineering Company share price surged 10 percent intraday on September 27 after the firm said it got an order worth Rs 1,251 crore.

The company bagged a work order for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydropower project in Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd, an arm of the state-run NHPC, the civil construction company said in a statement on September 27.

The project is located in the South Sikkim District of the northeastern state.

The stock was trading at Rs 18.15, up Rs 1.65, or 10 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 18.80 and an intraday low of Rs 16.40.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 869,064 shares, compared to its five-day average of 229,138 shares, an increase of 279.28 percent.