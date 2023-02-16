 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patel Engineering share price rises 10% as JV declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,567 cr projects

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The company share in these new orders is Rs 1,006 crore.

Patel Engineering's share price added nearly 10 percent in the early trade on February 16 after the company along with its joint venture (JV) partners was declared the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 1,567 crore.

Patel Engineering along with its JV partners have been declared the L1 bidder for Rs 1,567 crore worth of projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the company said in a press release. The company's share in these new orders is Rs 1,006 crore.

These orders include the construction of a pressure irrigation system to supply water through the rising/gravity mains by pressurised pipeline system for micro-irrigation under the Rihand Micro Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh.

The order also includes investigation, design, construction, testing, and commissioning of works comprising civil and allied works under lift irrigation schemes no.1 and 2 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. All the projects are scheduled to be completed in 36 months.