 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Patanjali Foods declines after company denies report of another FPO

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reports in a section of media said the company was preparing to launch a share sale in April

Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods' share price declined 3 percent in the morning session on March 20 after yoga guru Ramdev-backed company denied reports that it was preparing to launch another follow-on public offer (FPO) to trim promoter holdings.

“It is clarified that Patanjali Foods Limited is not considering undertaking another further public offering for achieving minimum public shareholding,” the company said in a release.

Reports in a section of media said the company was preparing to launch a share sale in April.

“Investors and shareholders are accordingly advised to not rely on any news article suggesting that the company is in the process of undertaking an FPO for achieving minimum public shareholding,” it said.