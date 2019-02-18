Paramount Communications rises nearly 3% on orders win worth Rs 69.5cr

Share price of Paramount Communications rose nearly 3 percent intraday Monday after company won orders from Kerala State Electricity Board.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 11.45 and an intraday low of Rs 10.99.

The company has bagged orders worth Rs 69.53 crore from Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala, for supply of HT & LT Aerial Bunch Cables, with a delivery schedule of 3 months.

Company Management said, “Keeping in view the various initiatives undertaken by the Government, the demand for power cables is expected to increase substantially, and the company is all prepared to augment its performance in all sectors, including the power sector.”

At 11:05 hrs Paramount Communications was quoting at Rs 11.23, up Rs 0.10, or 0.90 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 17.55 and 52-week low Rs 8.76 on 11 May, 2018 and 22 November, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.01 percent below its 52-week high and 28.2 percent above its 52-week low.