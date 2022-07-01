Parag Milk hits 52-week low on reporting Rs 592 crore loss in Q4

(Representative image)

Shares of Parag Milk Foods hit their 52-week low of Rs 65.50 in the intraday trade on July 1 after the company reported a loss of Rs 592 crore for the March quarter. The massive loss was due to a one-time write-down of inventory worth Rs 509.50 crore.

"The milk procurement, unfortunately, got disrupted due to frequent lockdowns that affected the continuity of the business with HORECA and large institutions who curtailed their business for their strategic reasons. Not only the forecasted growth in the sales not materialized but it also resulted in nonmovement of stocks and built up perishable inventory in the supply chain", the company said.

"The company makes products perishable in nature and is governed and regulated by the strict norms set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Hence, the company had to write down inventory to comply with the guidelines compulsorily", Parag Milk added.

The dairy company further informed that the Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Akshali Shah as their new Executive Director and will appoint Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer shortly.

The company sells milk and other dairy products like ghee, curd, and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) under the Brand name Govardhan and cheese, lassi, buttermilk, and yogurt under the Brand name Go.

Parag Milk and Foods with its headquarters in Mumbai and Pune was founded in 1992 by Devendra Shah, its current Chairman. The company's stock settled at Rs 68.25, down 7.77 percent on the BSE.