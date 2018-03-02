Parag Milk Foods gains 2% on raising investment limit for NRI

Despite being present in China since 1996, the brand was hardly able to make any impact on the consumers. They decided to exploit the country's growing thirst for milk and, besides suiting it to local tastes, began a grassroots marketing campaign to educate consumers about the tradition way of consuming this product. They reinforced this by organizing basketball games in public during the time of the 2008 Olympics. Which brand, what is the tradition and how did the basketball games help?

Share price of Parag Milk Foods gained 2.2 percent intraday Thursday as the company has increased the investment limit for non-resident individuals.

The company at its meeting held on March 1, approved re-classification of Iris Business Solutions from promoter group to public category.

The board also approved to increase of investment limit for non-resident individuals from 10 percent to 24 percent of the paid up equity capital of the company.

At 13:05 hrs Parag Milk Foods was quoting at Rs 280.90, up Rs 0.40, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 318.90 and 52-week low Rs 205.85 on 04 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.92 percent below its 52-week high and 36.46 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil