you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parag Milk Foods gains 2% on raising investment limit for NRI

The board approved to increase of investment limit for non-resident individuals from 10 percent to 24 percent of the paid up equity capital of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Parag Milk Foods gained 2.2 percent intraday Thursday as the company has increased the investment limit for non-resident individuals.

The company at its meeting held on March 1, approved re-classification of Iris Business Solutions from promoter group to public category.

The board also approved to increase of investment limit for non-resident individuals from 10 percent to 24 percent of the paid up equity capital of the company.

At 13:05 hrs Parag Milk Foods was quoting at Rs 280.90, up Rs 0.40, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 318.90 and 52-week low Rs 205.85 on 04 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.92 percent below its 52-week high and 36.46 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

