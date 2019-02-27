App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panacea Biotec surges 13% on one-time settlement with lenders

The board approved demerger of real estate business of the company through scheme of arrangement subject to applicable approvals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Panacea Biotec surged 13 percent intraday Wednesday after company board approved one time settlement with the consortium of lenders of the company.

The company board in its meeting held on February 26, approved raising Rs 864 crore through issue of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures and raising Rs 128 crore through issue of warrants by issuing up to 71,11,111 warrants of Rs 180 each, exercisable into equal number of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of the company on a preferential basis.

The board approved demerger of real estate business of the company through scheme of arrangement subject to applicable approvals.

Also, approved the transfer of the pharmaceutical formulations business of the company to a wholly owned subsidiary of the company (to be incorporated), as a going concern.

At 10:48 hrs Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 213.25, up Rs 19.65, or 10.15 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.