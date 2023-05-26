English
    Page Industries: Near-term headwinds; long-term story intact

    Page expects the ongoing subdued demand to be temporary and is bullish on the long-term growth prospects.

    Bharat Gianani
    May 26, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Weak Q4FY23 results Demand pressure to sustain in near term Company bullish on long-term growth prospects Expect margins to revert to historical averages in FY25 Page Industries (Page; CMP: Rs 41,125; Market cap: Rs 45,870 crore) posted lower-than-expected Q4FY23 results as volumes declined in double digits. This also affected margins and profitability. The ongoing ARS (auto replenishment system) implementation to clear excess dealer inventory is bottoming out. The current demand environment is subdued but Page is hopeful of a recovery from H2FY24. Page expects the...

