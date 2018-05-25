Page Industries gains 5% on strong March quarter numbers

Shares of Page Industries added 5.3 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong March quarter numbers.

It has registered 41 percent jump in its March quarter (Q4FY18) at Rs 94.2 crore against Rs 66.8 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue of the company was up 22.3 percent at Rs 608.4 crore against Rs 497.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA rose 51 percent at RS 146.8 crore and margin rose 450 bps at 24.1 percent.

The company boar declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for 2017-18.

At 15:00 hrs Page Industries was quoting at Rs 24,300, up Rs 942.70, or 4.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil