Over 400 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE; Adani Power, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy hit upper circuit

The Indian equity market is trading in the green on June 22 following positive global cues. At the time of writing this copy, Sensex is up 366.98 points or 0.70% at 52941.44, and the Nifty jumped 126.20 points or 0.80% at 15872.70.

The auto index is the top-performing sector, up almost 2 percent led by Maruti Suzuki which jumped over 4 percent followed by Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors among others.

Maruti stock jumped on June 22 after the automaker decided to raise car prices in the July-September quarter. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles, will increase car prices in the July-September quarter to offset input price hikes.

The PSU Bank index added over a percent on reports that the government has shortlisted these banks for divestment. J&K Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of India are the other gainers.

SBI stock is in focus after the bank received the central board's nod to raise Rs 14,000 crore via Basel-III compliant bonds. The country's largest lender on Monday said its central board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or US currency.

"The central board of the bank at its meeting held today on June 21, 2021, accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in USD and/or INR during FY22," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The broader market is also trading in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices adding a percent each.

The top gainers from the midcap space included HUDCO which added 10 percent followed by Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Adani Transmission and Adani Power while the top smallcap gainers included Dhanlaxmi Bank, Dredging Corp, Vindhya Telelink and Graphite India among others.

According to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking, the support for Nifty is around 15500-15450 range while 15800 and 15880 are the immediate resistances. Going ahead, it would be crucial to see the follow-up moves in both Nifty as well as Bank Nifty in the next couple of sessions which could lead to the short term direction.

"Traders are advised to focus on stock-specific momentum and avoid aggressive overnight positions," he added.

As the market continues to edge higher, 415 stocks hit a 52-week high on BSE. These include HUDCO, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Reliance Power, KPIT Tech, Avenue Supermarts, Ambuja Cements, Titan Company, Tata Consumer and Infosys among others.

On the other hand, 481 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE including Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Gas, Adani Green and eClerx Services.

Research firm Way2wealth Research in its report said that the immediate resistance for Nifty is placed around 15,850, cross above that would escalate till 15900-16000 levels as per Fibonacci extension levels. Momentum indicator RSI (14) has made minor up tick till 63 levels, but whereas stochastic oscillator has made positive crossover on daily scale signifying fresh bullish strength.

"Overall markets are likely to remain optimistic and may gradually move towards 16,000 levels," it said.

