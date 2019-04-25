Oriental Hotels gains 2% on plans to raise funds via debt securities

Shares of Oriental Hotels added more than 2 percent intraday on April 25 after the hotelier announced plans to raise funds via Non-Convertible Debentures or other debt securities on a private placement basis for FY20.

The company in its BSE release said that the board will take the decision on the same on April 25.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 57.50 and 52-week low of Rs 33.65 on 25 April 2018 and 1 October 2018, respectively.

At 0947 hrs, Oriental Hotels was quoting Rs 47.10, up 2.28 percent on the BSE.