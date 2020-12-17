MARKET NEWS

Orient Cement shares gain 7% as Anand Rathi retains buy for a target of Rs 100

The share price rose 46 percent in the last 9 months.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 12:01 PM IST
 
 
Orient Cement share price added more than 7 percent intraday on December 17 as broking house Anand Rathi retaining buy with a target price of Rs 100, valuing the stock at 6x FY22e EV/EBITDA and an EV/ton of USD 47.

With 8m-ton capacity now, the company’s further expansion plans at Devapur and Chittapur remain on hold due to uncertain demand and management’s focus on a lean balance sheet, said Anand Rathi.

The trade demand has picked up, post-Diwali. Non-trade demand mostly arises from road projects, while infra projects continue to face funding issues, it added.

With petcoke unavailable and higher prices, management said H2 power cost would rise 12-15%; other expenses would be normal. However, it talked of profitability being unscathed, with EBITDA/ton at current highs, said broking house.

At 11:33 hrs Orient Cement was quoting at Rs 81.80, up Rs 5.05, or 6.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 89.70 and 52-week low Rs 35.25 on 26 February 2020 and 12 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.81 percent below its 52-week high and 132.06 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Orient Cement
first published: Dec 17, 2020 12:01 pm

