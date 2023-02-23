 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Cement shares fall after Adani Power Maharashtra terminates deal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

In September, 2021 Orient Cement has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra.

Orient Cement

Shares of Orient Cement fell in the early trade on February 23 after Adani Power Maharashtra (APML) terminated a non-binding deal with it.

Adani Power Maharashtra (APML) has requested Orient Cement not to pursue the venture further as they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the land parcel required for the Cement Grinding Unit (CGU) due to some legal issues, the company said in a press release.

Also, the timelines as agreed upon according to the memorandum of understanding have crossed, it added.

