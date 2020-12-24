MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Orient Bell share price surges 14% to hit new 52-week high after Porinju Veliyath raises stake

Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 10:20 AM IST
Orient Bell | Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier. (Image: orientbell.com)

Orient Bell | Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier. (Image: orientbell.com)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Orient Bell share price surged over 14 percent intraday on December 24 after Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier.

The stock was trading at Rs 192.55, up Rs 21.70, or 12.70 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 199.05.

Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India on June 18, 2020 acquired around half a percent equity stake in the company through open market purchases.

The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.06 times and was trading with volumes of 18,168 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,418 shares, an increase of 115.83 percent.

Capture

Close

Related stories

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with Book Value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Orient Bell
first published: Dec 24, 2020 10:20 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.