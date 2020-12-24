Orient Bell share price surges 14% to hit new 52-week high after Porinju Veliyath raises stake

Orient Bell | Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier. (Image: orientbell.com)

Orient Bell share price surged over 14 percent intraday on December 24 after Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier.

The stock was trading at Rs 192.55, up Rs 21.70, or 12.70 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 199.05.

Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India on June 18, 2020 acquired around half a percent equity stake in the company through open market purchases.

The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.06 times and was trading with volumes of 18,168 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,418 shares, an increase of 115.83 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with Book Value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

