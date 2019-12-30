Oricon Enterprises share price rises 9% on term loan prepayment

Oricon Enterprises share price rose more than 9 percent intraday on December 30 after the company prepaid the term loan to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The company has prepaid the term loan of Rs 300 crores taken from Indiabulls Housing Finance by making prepayment of the balance amount of Rs 128.57 crores on December 27, 2019.

The company received no dues certificate from Indiabulls Housing Finance.

At 14:54 hrs, Oricon Enterprises was quoting at Rs 18.10, up Rs 1.05, or 6.16 percent and Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 304.60, up Rs 3.95, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

Oricon Enterprises share touched its 52-week high of Rs 33.85 and its 52-week low of Rs 15.20 on 07 March 2019 and 10 October 2019, respectively.