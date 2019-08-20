App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opto Circuits slips 4% on poor Q1 show

Revenue of the company declined to Rs 50.28 crore versus Rs 71.31 crore

Share price of Opto Circuits India slipped more than 4 percent in the early trade on August 20 on poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 10.8 crore versus Rs 12.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

At 0932 hours, Opto Circuits India was quoting at Rs 4.25, down Rs 0.19, or 4.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 13.41 and 52-week low Rs 2.95 on 21 August, 2018 and 31 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 68.31 percent below its 52-week high and 44.07 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 09:45 am

