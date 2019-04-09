Opto Circuits falls 2% as co enters into one time settlement with Yes Bank

Shares of Opto Circuits India declined more than 2 percent intraday on April 9.

The company has entered into one-time settlement (OTS) with Yes Bank for settling the total outstanding amount of Rs 33.51 crore, for a consolidated agreed amount of Rs 8.5 crore.

Opto Circuits India has fallen 37 percent in the last nine months.

The stock was quoting at Rs 8.08, down Rs 0.14, or 1.70 percent and Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 269.35, up Rs 9.35, or 3.60 percent on the BSE.