App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnMobile Global surges 11% on robust Q2 results

Revenue of the company increased to Rs 169.4 crore versus Rs 165.9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of OnMobile Global advanced 11 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 net profit was up at Rs 19.17 crore against Rs 1.85 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased to Rs 169.4 crore versus Rs 165.9 crore.

At 09:36 hrs OnMobile Global was quoting at Rs 34.50, up Rs 1.65, or 5.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 66.00 and 52-week low Rs 31.85 on 12 January, 2018 and 29 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.26 percent below its 52-week high and 7.22 percent above its 52-week low.

The share down 46 percent in the last 1 year.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.