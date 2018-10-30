OnMobile Global surges 11% on robust Q2 results

Share price of OnMobile Global advanced 11 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 net profit was up at Rs 19.17 crore against Rs 1.85 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased to Rs 169.4 crore versus Rs 165.9 crore.

At 09:36 hrs OnMobile Global was quoting at Rs 34.50, up Rs 1.65, or 5.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 66.00 and 52-week low Rs 31.85 on 12 January, 2018 and 29 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.26 percent below its 52-week high and 7.22 percent above its 52-week low.

The share down 46 percent in the last 1 year.