OnMobile Global share price up nearly 9% on collaboration with Samsung

OnMobile Global share price rose nearly 9 percent intraday on December 4 after the collaboration with Samsung.

With an objective to increase interactions with service, the time spent and to drive engagement, OnMobile has integrated its contest platform to provide an intuitive and rewarding experience to Samsung My Galaxy app users, as per the company release.

The mobile contest platform by OnMobile offers a wide range of interesting and contextual topics, with instant gratifications, fair winner selection and real prizes, paramount for user engagement.

“Our collaboration with Samsung to build and manage its Contests ecosystem reiterates the trust and credibility we have built over the years amongst our partners in India. Contests have been a top revenue generator for our business partners across the globe, and we are very excited about bringing this leading-edge platform to the users of Samsung My Galaxy App,” said Sanjay Bhambri, President and Chief Operating Officer, OnMobile Global.

At 11:28 hrs, OnMobile Global was quoting at Rs 33.85, up Rs 0.75, or 2.27 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 49.50 and its 52-week low Rs 26.25 April 16 and August 5 respectively.