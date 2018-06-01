ONGC stock falls 4% as firm may bear fuel subsidy burden; Venezuela stops oil dues to OVL

ONGC share price fell as much as 3.7 percent intraday Friday after a media report indicated the company may bear the oil subsidy burden and cash-strapped Venezuela has stopped payments of oil dues to ONGC Videsh.

The government may ask state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices, sources said.

The government does not want to cut excise duty and is looking at alternative means to reduce petrol and diesel prices that had on Tuesday touched an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre and Rs 69.31 a litre respectively.

Sources said the alternative in works is to ask ONGC give subsidy to fuel retailers so that they can sell petrol and diesel at below market rates.

Oil producers ONGC and Oil India had till June 2015 made good as much as 40 percent of the under-recoveries or subsidy arising out of selling fuel at below market price. The same subsidy sharing in some form is being brought back, they said.

Petrol and diesel prices have in the last two days have been cut by 8 paisa and 6 paisa a litre, and the government is keen to show a visible reduction which can be possible only if retailers are subsidised.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $77.87 a barrel, up 0.4 percent while US crude futures rose 0.34 percent to $67.27 a barrel.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped Venezuela has stopped payments of oil dues to ONGC Videsh (OVL), leading to a USD 450 million pile-up, its MD & CEO Narendra K Verma said.

OVL, the overseas arm of ONGC, has 40 percent stake in Venezuela's San Cristobal field, which produces around 18,000 barrels of oil per day.

Venezuelan national oil company Petroleos De Venezuela SA (PDVSA), which holds the remaining 60 percent stake, has not paid the dividend to Indian firm since 2009.

At 10:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 173.20, down Rs 4.15, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.

