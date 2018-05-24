App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC slips nearly 5% as government may levy tax on oil producers

The government may levy a windfall tax on oil producers as part of a permanent solution it is working on for moderating the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) slipped nearly 5 percent intraday Thursday as government to consider levy of tax on oil producers to control the prices of petrol and diesel.

The government may levy a windfall tax on oil producers as part of a permanent solution it is working on for moderating the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel.

The tax, which may come in form of a cess, will kick in the moment oil prices cross USD 70 per barrel, sources privy to the development said.

Under the scheme, oil producers, who get paid international rates for the oil they produce from domestic fields, would have to part with any revenue they earn from prices crossing USD 70 per barrel mark.

The revenues so collected would be used to pay fuel retailers so that they absorb spikes beyond the threshold levels, they said.

This may be accompanied by a minor tinkering with excise duty rates to give immediate relief to consumers. States too would be asked to cut sales tax or VAT to show a visible impact on retail prices.

At 13:18 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 167.95, down Rs 7.60, or 4.33 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.