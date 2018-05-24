ONGC slips nearly 5% as government may levy tax on oil producers

Share price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) slipped nearly 5 percent intraday Thursday as government to consider levy of tax on oil producers to control the prices of petrol and diesel.

The government may levy a windfall tax on oil producers as part of a permanent solution it is working on for moderating the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel.

The tax, which may come in form of a cess, will kick in the moment oil prices cross USD 70 per barrel, sources privy to the development said.

Under the scheme, oil producers, who get paid international rates for the oil they produce from domestic fields, would have to part with any revenue they earn from prices crossing USD 70 per barrel mark.

The revenues so collected would be used to pay fuel retailers so that they absorb spikes beyond the threshold levels, they said.

This may be accompanied by a minor tinkering with excise duty rates to give immediate relief to consumers. States too would be asked to cut sales tax or VAT to show a visible impact on retail prices.

At 13:18 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 167.95, down Rs 7.60, or 4.33 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI