you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC slips 3% on massive fire at Uran complex

There has been no impact on oil processing, while gas has been diverted to its plant in Hazira in Gujarat, company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) slipped 3 percent intraday on September 3 after a major fire broke out at the company's Uran plant in Maharashtra.

The Uran complex processes the gas produced at Bombay High. The company has gas sweetening unit (processing) at Uran of 15 mmscmd, which is 21%/27% of the total gas production/sales.

There has been no impact on oil processing, while gas has been diverted to the ONGC plant in Gujarat's Hazira, ONGC said.

According to Yogesh Patil, Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, oil processing was not affected, while the gas would be processed at Hazira. They did not foresee see a major impact of the fire on ONGC gas sales in 2QFY19, he said, maintaining a positive view on stock.

At 1352 IST, ONGC was quoting at Rs 117.30, down 3.2 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:02 pm

