ONGC slips 3% on massive fire at Uran complex

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) slipped 3 percent intraday on September 3 after a major fire broke out at the company's Uran plant in Maharashtra.

The Uran complex processes the gas produced at Bombay High. The company has gas sweetening unit (processing) at Uran of 15 mmscmd, which is 21%/27% of the total gas production/sales.

There has been no impact on oil processing, while gas has been diverted to the ONGC plant in Gujarat's Hazira, ONGC said.

According to Yogesh Patil, Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, oil processing was not affected, while the gas would be processed at Hazira. They did not foresee see a major impact of the fire on ONGC gas sales in 2QFY19, he said, maintaining a positive view on stock.