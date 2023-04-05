 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC shares rise over 2% as Centre scraps windfall tax on crude production

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

As of today, only diesel carries a windfall tax while crude oil, aviation turbine fuel and petrol are exempted from any such levies.

India had imposed windfall tax for the first time in July 2022 on domestic crude oil producers to restrict super-natural profits of these companies.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) gained more than 2 percent in early morning trade on April 5 after the government cut all windfall tax on crude oil on Tuesday.

As of today, only diesel carries a windfall tax while crude oil, aviation turbine fuel and petrol are exempted from any such levies.

The windfall tax on crude oil production was cut to nil from Rs 3,500 per tonne, according to a government notification from April 4. For diesel, the levy was cut to Rs 0.50 per litre from Rs 1 previously.

