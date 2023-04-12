 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC shares as investors book profits after sharp gains

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

ONGC’s oil production declined to 16.88 million tonnes during the April-February period of the financial year 2022-23 from 20.80 million tonnes in the FY 2018.

ONGC's shares had risen nearly 6 percent in the last two trading days after the government unveiled a new pricing mechanism for domestically produced natural gas.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) closed lower on April 12, as investors resorted to profit booking after the stock surged nearly 6 percent in the previous two sessions.

ONGC surged in the last two days after the government accepted key recommendations of the Kirit Parikh panel with respect to the pricing of natural gas produced from the administered price mechanism (APM) fields, which are held by public sector undertaking companies.

The APM gas structure is likely to benefit companies such as ONGC as it will have a floor price of $4 and a ceiling of $6.5. For the state-run ONGC, the floor price is higher than the cost of production, a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The new mechanism also guarantees a 20 percent premium for the production of gas from new wells or interventions from existing wells. This is likely to be profitable for companies such as ONGC and Oil India Ltd.