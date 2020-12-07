ONGC Share Price Up 3% After Subsidiary ONGC Videsh Strikes Oil In Colombia

live bse live

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price gained over 3 percent in the morning session on December 7 after the company's subsidiary ONGC Videsh made 'significant' oil strike in Colombia.

This is the fourth commercial find in the block by OVL. ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made a “significant” oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.

OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well ‘Indico-2’ in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.

“Currently, the well is flowing under short term testing with multi bean study for further evaluation,” the company said.

“The company now plans to drill more wells to explore the other plays in the block in the immediate future. OVL is also undertaking additional 3D seismic data to map more drillable prospects in the other sectors of the block,” the statement said.

The stock was trading at Rs 93.25, up Rs 3.40, or 3.78 percent at 09:22 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 94.00 and an intraday low of Rs 90.85.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has strong cash generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

