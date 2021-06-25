MARKET NEWS

ONGC share price rises 2% as company turned profitable in Q4

The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share of Rs 5 each i.e. 37% for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price rose over 2 percent in the early trade on June 25 after the company posted profit in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company, on June 24, reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,734 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, driven by realisations.

The PSU oil & gas major posted a loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross revenue during the quarter declined 1.2 percent to Rs 21,189 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in its BSE filing.

The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share of Rs 5 each i.e. 37% for the financial year 2020-21, subject to declaration by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

At 09:25 hrs, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 123.85, up Rs 1.80, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 128.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 64.15 on 15 June, 2021 and 29 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.58 percent below its 52-week high and 93.06 percent above its 52-week low.
#Buzzing Stocks #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
first published: Jun 25, 2021 09:43 am

