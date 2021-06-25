ONGC share price rises 2% as company turned profitable in Q4

Source: Reuters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price rose over 2 percent in the early trade on June 25 after the company posted profit in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company, on June 24, reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,734 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, driven by realisations.

The PSU oil & gas major posted a loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Gross revenue during the quarter declined 1.2 percent to Rs 21,189 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in its BSE filing.

Also Read - ONGC reports Q4 profit at Rs 6,734 crore, realisation increases 18.4%

The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share of Rs 5 each i.e. 37% for the financial year 2020-21, subject to declaration by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

At 09:25 hrs, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 123.85, up Rs 1.80, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 128.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 64.15 on 15 June, 2021 and 29 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.58 percent below its 52-week high and 93.06 percent above its 52-week low.