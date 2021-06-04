ONGC share price hits 52-week high, top gainer on the benchmark

live bse live

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 126.65 rising over 3 percent in the early trade on June 4.

The stock is the top gainers on the main indices. Meanwhile, BSE oil & gas index is up 0.5 percent.

Foreign broking house JPMorgan has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 190 per share.

The complete pass-through of $70 per barrel, discount to brent should narrow, said JPMorgan.

The oil prices outlook is firmly biased towards the upside and see a large consensus earnings upgrade cycle ahead.

The stock is positioned similarly to metals last year and risk-reward is attractive, it added.

Oil prices dropped on Friday as concerns about the patchy roll-out of anti-coronavirus vaccinations around the globe tempered optimism earlier in the week that demand for fuels was recovering from the depths of the pandemic.

At 09:18 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 126.65, up Rs 4.00, or 3.26 percent.