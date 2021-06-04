MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ONGC share price hits 52-week high, top gainer on the benchmark

Foreign broking house JPMorgan has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 190 per share.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 126.65 rising over 3 percent in the early trade on June 4.

The stock is the top gainers on the main indices. Meanwhile, BSE oil & gas index is up 0.5 percent.

Foreign broking house JPMorgan has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 190 per share.

The complete pass-through of $70 per barrel, discount to brent should narrow, said JPMorgan.

The oil prices outlook is firmly biased towards the upside and see a large consensus earnings upgrade cycle ahead.

Close

The stock is positioned similarly to metals last year and risk-reward is attractive, it added.

Oil prices dropped on Friday as concerns about the patchy roll-out of anti-coronavirus vaccinations around the globe tempered optimism earlier in the week that demand for fuels was recovering from the depths of the pandemic.

ongc

At 09:18 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 126.65, up Rs 4.00, or 3.26 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
first published: Jun 4, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.