ONGC, Oil India stand to gain from new gas price mechanism: Analysts

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

The formula for the new gas pricing mechanism will include a floor and ceiling at $4 and $6.5 respectively. The ceiling will be kept in force for the next two years.

The domestic gas price mechanism unveiled by the government last week is likely to be beneficial for upstream companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), according to analysts.

The new regime, administered price mechanism (APM), reflects the adoption of some of the key recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Panel, set to decide the deregulation of gas prices in India.

The domestic gas pricing will be linked with the imported crude pricing and would be at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket. It will be revised on a monthly basis.

