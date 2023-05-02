 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC gains over 3% after Centre reduces windfall tax on crude oil

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Shares of ONGC rose over 3% on May 2 after the government lowered windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,100 from Rs 6,400 per tonne, effective immediately. The centre has kept the tax on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) gained more than 3 percent on May 2 after the government reduced windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,100 from Rs 6,400 per tonne earlier.

The government has left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero. The revised duty will be effective from May 2, according to a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on the average oil prices in the previous two weeks. Last month, the government had cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 3,500 per tonne previously with levy for diesel being cut to Rs 0.50 per litre from Rs 1. The levy on crude was hiked to Rs 6,400 per tonne on April 19.

