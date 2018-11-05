App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC gains 4% on strong Q2 numbers; IDFC Securities raises target to Rs 265

Revenue from operations grew by 2.9 percent during the quarter to Rs 27,989.1 crore compared to Rs 27,212.8 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on Monday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has reported a healthy 34.5 percent sequential growth in second quarter profit to Rs 8,264.6 crore against profit in previous quarter stood at Rs 6,143.8 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 2.9 percent during the quarter to Rs 27,989.1 crore compared to Rs 27,212.8 crore.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 7.2 percent sequentially to Rs 15,788.74 crore and margin expanded 226 bps to 56.4 percent in quarter ended September 2018.

related news

JPMorgan has maintained overweight call on ONGC with a target of Rs 265. It see a potential upside of 68 percent.

According to research house, a strong quarter was driven by sharply higher realizations, while rupee weakness, recent gas price hike should aid earnings further.

The stock is pricing in large subsidy burden. There is a no dividend as company likely considering buy back, it added

IDFC Securities has maintained outperformer rating on ONGC and raised target price to Rs 265 from Rs 255.

This is another strong quarter, but oil output a miss, while this is highest profit in the last 4 years, said IDFC Securities.

The market is overcompensating for near term uncertainty.

It expect subsidy contribution of USD 6/bbl for FY19/20 but still expect EPS CAGR of 28% over FY18-20.

At 09:17 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 160.90, up Rs 3.55, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 09:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.