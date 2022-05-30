English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    ONGC edges higher after reporting record profit; Citi retains sell call

    Japanese research firm Nomura has a neutral call on the stock with target of Rs 185: "Production continues on declining trend. Exploration capex to increase 1.5x."

    Sandip Das
    May 30, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    ONGC

    ONGC

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share was trading in the green in the morning session after the company declared earnings on Saturday.

    The firm reported a record net profit of Rs 40,305 crore in the fiscal year ended March, becoming India's second most profitable company after Reliance Industries. It said net profit for the fiscal soared 258 per cent to Rs 40,305.74 crore.

    Consolidated net profit soared to Rs 49,294.06 crore in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 21,360.25 crore in 2020-21. Both standalone and consolidated net profit are the second-highest in the country.

    The profit surge came despite a 3.7 percent drop in crude oil production to 21.7 million tonnes in 2021-22 as some of the firm's western offshore fields were hit by a severe cyclone in May last year. Gas output fell five percent to 21.68 billion cubic metres.

    Standalone revenue from operations soared nearly 62 percent to Rs 1.10 lakh crore and consolidated turnover came in at Rs 5.31 lakh crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    The company's overseas arm ONGC Videsh reported a 16 percent drop in net profit to Rs 1,589 crore for 2021-22 as crude oil and natural gas output fell. Its crude oil production declined to 8.099 million tonnes in 2021-22 from 8.51 million tonnes in the previous year. Gas output fell to 4.231 billion cubic metres from 4.529 bcm last year.

    ONGC declared a final dividend of 65 percent (Rs 3.25 per share of face value Rs 5 each) taking the total dividend paid in the fiscal under review to 210 percent (Rs 10.50 a share).

    At 09:30 AM, the stock was quoting at Rs 146.45, up Rs 2.70 or 1.88 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 147.35 and an intraday low of Rs 144.85.

    Global research and broking firm Citi has maintained a sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 155: "The quarter operationally was in line; headlines below estimates. Production trends remain disappointing while upside could get capped given our bearish outlook on crude prices. Potential windfall tax remains an overhang."

    Japanese research firm Nomura has a neutral call on the stock with target of Rs 185: "Production continues on declining trend. Exploration capex to increase 1.5x."

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #ONGC
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.