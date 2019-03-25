ONGC, CCL Products gain on interim dividend announcement

Share price of CCL Products India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained after companies declared interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

ONGC board declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share and fixed March 27 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend, as per company release.

The said dividend is proposed to be paid w.e.f. 29.03.2019 onwards.

CCL Products India declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of nominal value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19, company said in a BSE release.

It also approved April 3 as a record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend and the interim dividend will be paid within 15 working days from the date of the declaration.

At 1145 hours, CCL Products India was quoting at Rs 284.80, up 0.81 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 153.35, up 0.52 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here