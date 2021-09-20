MARKET NEWS

OMDC shares rise 7% on govt nod for iron ore mining

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
 
 
Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) share price rose 7 percent intraday on September 20 after the company received the Ministry of Environment's approval for iron ore mining.

"....received Stage - II/Final approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & climate Change for diversion of 21.52 hectare of forest land in Uliburu Reserve Forest (including 2.107 hectare of safety zone) for iron ore mining in Bagiaburu iron ore mines in Keonjhar district, Odisha during 3rd RML period," company said in a release.

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2021.

At 09:48 hrs, Orissa Minerals Development Company was quoting at Rs 3,211.35, up Rs 102.95, or 3.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,800 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,865 on 17 June 2021 and 24 September 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.49 percent below its 52-week high and 72.19 percent above its 52-week low.
