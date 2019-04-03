OMCs under pressure as Brent crude inching towards $70

Shares of oil marketing companies slipped 2-4 percent on April 3 as Brent crude oil price inching towards USD 70 per barrel mark.

Oil prices rose for a fourth day with support from OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions overshadowing an industry report showing an unexpected rise in US inventories last week.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD 69.72 a barrel, the highest since November 12 and within touching distance of USD 70.

At 14:55 hrs Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 261.95, down 4.55 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 364.65, down 4.18 percent.

Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 154.75, down 2.18 percent.