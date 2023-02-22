OMCs face Rs 5,000 crore in under-recovery in Q4FY23: Nomura

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Indian Oil (IOCL) may have to bear an under-recovery of Rs 5,000 crore (Rs 50 billion) on the sale of auto fuels in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, brokerage firm Nomura has said.

This is significantly lower than the under-recovery numbers reported earlier in the fiscal when the OMCs were estimated to have borne under-recoveries of up to Rs 1 trillion in 9MFY23.

The improvement in the bottomline was thanks to a fall in crude prices but the brokerage’s analysts do not believe it will last in the near term and have retained their reduce rating on all three stocks.

While blended marketing margins are looking better, on a week on week (Rs 3.3/litre versus Rs 0.7/litre) and quarter-to-date over the previous quarter (Rs 1.7 versus Rs 1.4), they may lose their buoyancy once global demand recovers, the report said.

Moneycontrol News