Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OM Metals Infraprojects share price gains 13% on order win

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
OM Metals Infraprojects share price gained 13 percent intraday on December 2 after the company won an order worth Rs 240 crore.

The company received a letter of acceptance from Amravati Project Construction Division No 1 for work related to engineers, procurement and construction of civil, mechanical, and electrical works for pressurised pipe distribution network of lower pedhi project including survey, planning and design of system, HSCADA, formations and capacity building of WUAs and operation and maintenance for 5 years after completion.

The value of the work order is Rs 240 crore.

At 12:28 hrs OM Metals Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 24.45, up Rs 0.80, or 3.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 42.20 and its 52-week low of Rs 13.31 on 24 December 2018 and 1 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.06 percent below its 52-week high and 83.7 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #OM Metals Infraprojects

