OM Metals Infraprojects rises 6% on partly sale of packing division

Shares of OM Metals Infraprojects rose more than 6 percent intraday Friday after company partly sold its packing division.

The company has partly divested its investment in its packing division, a non-core business, by sale of a machine at approved valuation.

The company received Rs 7.6 crore from the sale/disposal of machine.

At 09:51 hrs OM Metals Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 29.45, up Rs 1.25, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 46.75 and 52-week low Rs 23.05 on 31 May, 2018 and 10 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.01 percent below its 52-week high and 27.77 percent above its 52-week low.

